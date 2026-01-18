CRPF sets up special security checkpoints along Dal Lake in Srinagar, deploying sniffer dogs ahead of Republic Day. Parade rehearsals are in full swing at Kartavya Path. Tickets for the parade and Beating Retreat are on sale from January 5-14.

CRPF Bolsters Security in Srinagar

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) established a special security checkpoint along the banks of Dal Lake to ensure safety ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Sniffer dogs are also deployed as part of tightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day.

Parade Rehearsals Underway at Kartavya Path

Meanwhile, the rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are in full swing at Kartavya Path as preparations continue for the national celebrations on January 26. Republic Day celebrations are observed annually on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Ticket Sales for Republic Day Events Commence

The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony commenced from January 5, the Ministry of Defence announced.

Tickets will be available for the Republic Day Parade scheduled on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. Sales will continue until January 14, and tickets can be purchased daily from 9 am until the allotted quota is exhausted.

For the Republic Day Parade, tickets are priced at Rs 20 and Rs 100. Tickets for the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat will be available at Rs 20, while tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony are priced at Rs 100. In addition, offline tickets will be available at designated counters in Delhi on production of an original photo identity card, such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or an ID card issued by the Central or State government. The same photo ID must be presented at all three events.

Offline Ticket Counter Locations and Timings

Offline ticket counters will operate from January 5 to January 14, 2026, between 10 am and 1 pm, and again from 2 pm to 5 pm, at six locations: Sena Bhawan (near Gate No. 5, inside the boundary wall), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 3, inside the boundary wall), Jantar Mantar (main gate, inside the boundary wall), Parliament House (reception), Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, near Gates No. 3 and 4), and Kashmere Gate Metro Station (concourse level, near Gate No. 8). (ANI)