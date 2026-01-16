Breaking with tradition and for the first time, the viewing galleries at the Republic Day parade 2026 have been named after the country’s all major rivers. Earlier, the enclosures were identified only by numerical markers.

New Delhi: Breaking with tradition and for the first time, the viewing galleries at the Republic Day parade 2026 have been named after the country’s all major rivers. Earlier, the enclosures were identified only by numerical markers. The galleries have been named after rivers, including Yamuna, Beas, Brahmaputra, Ganga, Teesta, Chambal, Stulej, Sone, Chenab, Sone, Ravi, Vaigai, Periyar, Gandak, Pennar, Narmada, Ghaghra, Godavari, Krishna, Mahanadi, Sindhu, Kosi, Jhelum, and Kaveri,

The enclosures next to the saluting dais, where the President and the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces – Droupadi Murmu takes salute from the marching contingent, are named after the rivers – Ganga and Ghaghra.

A source in the government establishment said that these rivers traverse through several regions, and states and acting as vital lifelines for the local population. Over the centuries, these rivers have also shaped the country’s civilization, economy and culture.

Among the enclosures, Teesta and Chambal are the bigger ones to accommodate more spectators for the parade viewing.

Earlier, during such events, these were referred to as blocks or VIP enclosures.

Apart from these, a total of 2,000 artists will perform during the Republic Day parade. These artists drawn from different parts of the country will showcase their art on Kartavya Path.

In 2025, the number of performers at the Republic Day celebrations was 5,000, which was recorded in the India Book of Records.

Like previous year, the government will also invite special guests and children honored with the Veer Gatha awards to witness the parade ceremony.

Chief Guests at 77th Republic Day

For this year’s Republic Day celebrations, India has invited the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen as the Chief Guests.

India and European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually on 15 July 2020.

“Bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025,” the ministry of external affairs said.

“The participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest,” it said.