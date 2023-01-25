Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 honoured; See Full List

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cherishes their varied and rich contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance growth trajectory.  was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 awardees; No Bharat Ratna
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

    Former External Affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour.

    CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF PADMA AWARD 2023 AWARDEES 

    Besides Mulayam, US-based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan, noted architect Balkrishna Doshi and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, who returned from the United States to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, have been selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

    This year, nobody has been bestowed with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

    Congratulating those who have been conferred the Padma Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cherishes their varied and rich contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance growth trajectory.  was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

    Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, author Sudha Murthy and novelist S L Bhyrappa were among the nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

    Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' won Golden Globes recently, actor Raveena Tandon, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, renowned Tamil singer Vani Jairam and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous) were among the 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri award.

    Toto language preserver from West Bengal, Dhaniram Toto, 80-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana, B Ramakrishna Reddy, folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka, Rani Machaiah, Jharkhand's Ho tribal language hero Janum Singh Soy and Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh, Nekram Sharma, were also selected for the Padma Shri.

    These awards will be conferred by the President at ceremonial functions, which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Out of the 106 awardees, 19 are women, and two are from the foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Knee jerk Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India pee-gate case AJR

    'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

    Republic Day 2023: Tales of valour India must remember and never forget

    Republic Day 2023: Nine tales of valour India must never forget

    Republic Day 2023: List of armed forces personnel honoured with gallantry awards

    Republic Day 2023: Meet 341 armed forces personnel who safeguarded India's honour bravely

    We celebrate what we have achieved together': President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2023 AJR

    'We celebrate what we have achieved together': President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2023

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening vma

    Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Knee jerk Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India pee-gate case AJR

    'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

    Republic Day 2023: Tales of valour India must remember and never forget

    Republic Day 2023: Nine tales of valour India must never forget

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day vma

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon