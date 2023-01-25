Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 honoured; See Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cherishes their varied and rich contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance growth trajectory. was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Former External Affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour.

Besides Mulayam, US-based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan, noted architect Balkrishna Doshi and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, who returned from the United States to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, have been selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

This year, nobody has been bestowed with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, author Sudha Murthy and novelist S L Bhyrappa were among the nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' won Golden Globes recently, actor Raveena Tandon, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, renowned Tamil singer Vani Jairam and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous) were among the 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri award.

Toto language preserver from West Bengal, Dhaniram Toto, 80-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana, B Ramakrishna Reddy, folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka, Rani Machaiah, Jharkhand's Ho tribal language hero Janum Singh Soy and Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh, Nekram Sharma, were also selected for the Padma Shri.

These awards will be conferred by the President at ceremonial functions, which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Out of the 106 awardees, 19 are women, and two are from the foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category.