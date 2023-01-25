9 Rafales to Shramyogis in VIP seats: 8 new things you will see at Republic Day 2023 parade

Republic Day 2023: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 this year The Republic Day celebrations include a traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces. Here's a list of new things you will see at Republic Day 2023 parade.

India will celebrate its 74th Republic day on 26th January, 2023. The planning process is already under way. The fact that every piece of gear, including ammunition, will be on display along the Kartavya Path this year will make it especially unique.

This year, the Central Vista Avenue will host the 74th Republic Day festivities. According to defence ministry sources, the Central government has made 32,000 tickets available for online purchase by the general public. According to the news agency PTI, they stated that all formal invitations for the ceremonial event will be delivered online for the first time.

1. After Rajpath was renamed "Kartavya Path" last year, this will be the first Republic Day festivities held along the ceremonial boulevard.

2. This year's Republic Day will include a lot of locally made equipment. Under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the army will only employ equipment made in India.

3. Another highlight of this year's Republic Day is a group of "Daredevils" motorcyclists from the Corps of Signals who will participate in the parade under the co-command of a female commander.

4. Women will join the BSF Camel Contingent for the first time.

5. Nine Rafale aircraft will participate in the aerial display, along with the Navy's IL-38, which will be displayed for the first and maybe final time, according to a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, had about 42 years of Indian Navy service.

6. This year, as the government pushes its Make in India drive, 105 mm Indian field guns will replace the historic artillery with 25-pounder cannons that typically fires the thunderous ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations.

7. People from all walks of life, including street sellers, milk and vegetable vendors, shramyogis working on the Central Vista, Kartavya Path, and the new Parliament building, have received special invitations.

8. During the Beating Retreat Ceremony in 2023, a 3-D anamorphic projection on the North and South Block's façade will be organised for the first time.

9. On January 26, an Egyptian Army military detachment will participate in the Republic Day parade in India. 144 members of the Egyptian military contingent will march in the parade. "This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

