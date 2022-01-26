Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the Army's three wings, namely the Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to fallen troops at the newly erected National War Memorial before taking part in the 73rd Republic Day ceremonies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the Army's three wings, namely the Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present. The Inter-Services Guards were made up of seven soldiers from each military. Lt Cdr Amit Kumar Rathi, a Naval Officer, led the guards this year. Sqn Ldr Akash Gangas was the commander of the Contingent.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards played 'Salami Shastra,' followed by 'Shok Shastra.' At the same time, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post.'

Following a 'two-minute pause,' the buglers sounded 'Rouse,' and the guards delivered 'Salami Shastra' once again. The Prime Minister then validated his statements in the National War Memorial's computerised Visitor's Book. Later, PM Modi and other dignitaries proceeded to the Rajpath saluting dais to watch the Republic Day parade.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the Republic Day Parade 2022 will highlight India's military prowess, cultural variety, and numerous innovative initiatives to commemorate the 75th year of independence. On January 26, 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the nation in commemorating the 73rd Republic Day. This year's celebrations are noteworthy since Republic Day occurs in the 75th year of independence, and it is being observed as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. The Ministry of Defence has planned various additional activities to coincide with the major parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' celebration at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

Every year, the Republic Day celebrations will now last a week, from January 23 to January 30. The ceremonies began on January 23, the birth anniversary of legendary liberation warrior Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will conclude on January 30, Martyrs' Day.

Also Read | Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi greets nation ahead of ceremony