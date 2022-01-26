  • Facebook
    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Jan 26, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day today. Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by the National Cadet Corps; cultural performances by 480 dancers; display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event, grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian armed forces and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

    The 73rd Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am. The half an hour delay compared to earlier years is aimed at providing better visibility for the parade and the flypast.

    This year, Republic Day coincides with the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. To mark the occasion, the defence ministry has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26. 

    Here's how you can see the parade

    Bird's eye view of grand parade from the top of India Gate

    Coverage from in front of the dais

    Also, Republic Day celebrations will last a week from this year onwards. The celebrations began on January 23, which marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

