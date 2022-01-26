Republic Day 2022: Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with unique doodle

The unique Google doodle depicts parade elements, including, from left to right, parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, and a camel; a pink tabla; the parade route; a saxophone as part of the long-standing camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolours of the national flag.

Google celebrated India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a spectacular doodle featuring elements from the classic Republic Day Parade on the Rajpath. The Google doodle honours the day, 73 years ago, when the Indian Structure went into effect, transforming India into an unbiased republic. The Indian Constitution was formally implemented on January 26, 1950, after it was adopted on November 26, 1949.

The Republic Day celebrations will continue for a week, beginning on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The festivities will end on January 30, Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day Parade 2022 on the beautiful Rajpath exhibited India's military power and cultural diversity, and several new initiatives have been incorporated to commemorate the 75th year of independence as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' This year's Republic Day Parade featured 21 tableaus, 12 of which were from different states and union territories, and nine from various ministries.

Several firsts were planned for the major parade, including the commencement of the National Cadet Corps' 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme, a magnificent flypast by 75 Indian Air Force planes and helicopters, cultural performances by 480 dancers, and much more. According to the Ministry, a drone display with 1,000 indigenously built drones, as well as projection mapping, is planned for the 'Beating the Retrea' celebration.

