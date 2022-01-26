Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day with much pomp, the himveers of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday unfurled the National Flag amidst 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' chants at 15,000 feet in Ladakh's freezing borders.

In videos posted across their social media platforms, ITBP's personnel can be seen braving freezing temperatures as they commemorate the Republic Day of India. The jawans are posted to secure the India-China border at different peaks in the Himalayan range. The videos have garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from Twitteratis.

#RepublicDay2022: Himveers of @ITBP_official unfurl the National Flag at 15000 feet in minus 40 degree celsius temperature at icy Ladakh borders; chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/VoEoVPnSHG — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 26, 2022

The ITBP jawans celebrated Republic Day 2022 at 11,000 feet in Uttarakhand's freezing Mana Valley.

Serving the country in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the himveers of ITBP are examples of courage, commitment, and patriotism.

ITBP, the specialized mountain force, guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read:

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border