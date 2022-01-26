  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Jan 26, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day with much pomp, the himveers of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday unfurled the National Flag amidst 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' chants at 15,000 feet in Ladakh's freezing borders.

    In videos posted across their social media platforms, ITBP's personnel can be seen braving freezing temperatures as they commemorate the Republic Day of India. The jawans are posted to secure the India-China border at different peaks in the Himalayan range. The videos have garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from Twitteratis.

    The ITBP jawans celebrated Republic Day 2022 at 11,000 feet in Uttarakhand's freezing Mana Valley.

    Serving the country in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the himveers of ITBP are examples of courage, commitment, and patriotism.

    ITBP, the specialized mountain force, guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

    Also read:

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

    BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Recent Videos

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Video Icon
    Neeraj Chopra Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations
    Video Icon
    India News

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border