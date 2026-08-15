Rahul Gandhi questioned the protection of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. After meeting her family, he alleged she was killed for resisting a guest's demands and that the state government is shielding a BJP-RSS leader involved.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned why an unidentified "VIP" was being protected in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, saying the victim's family was still waiting for justice nearly four years after her death.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he met Ankita Bhandari's family two days ago and raised questions over the handling of the case. "I met Ankita Bhandari's family two days ago. Four years have passed, but even today they are still waiting for justice--for a crime against their daughter that is unforgivable," he said.

Gandhi recalled that Ankita, 19, worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort and alleged that she was murdered after resisting the demands of a "VIP" guest. "Ankita, just 19 years old, was a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort where she was murdered by being drowned in the Chilla canal after resisting the shameful demands of a "VIP" guest. The postmortem report also confirmed evidence of violence and drowning," he said.

He also referred to the postmortem report, alleging that it contained evidence of violence and drowning, and raised questions over the demolition of Ankita's room at the resort before an investigation could be completed. "However, Ankita's room at the resort was demolished before any kind of investigation could take place, which is suspicious in itself," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'VIP' is a BJP-RSS leader

He further questioned the alleged protection being extended to the unidentified VIP. "The most shameful aspect of this tragic case is that the state government itself continues to protect that "VIP" to this day. Why? Because he is a prominent leader of the BJP-RSS," he alleged.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of providing political protection to criminals and said India could not progress without ending what he described as an "inhuman mentality" towards women. "This is the BJP's warped mentality--protecting rapists and criminals, providing them political cover, even welcoming convicted rapists with garlands. The most repulsive people in the world are those who defend rapists, and the BJP is full of such individuals," he said.

Gandhi further added, "India cannot move forward until this inhuman mentality that treats women as objects for men's use is eradicated. India will move forward only when India's women move forward--with respect, safety, equality, and justice."

CBI takes over investigation into 'VIP' angle

The case gained renewed attention after an FIR was registered against an unidentified VIP in January 2026, following allegations and viral audio and video clips referring to the involvement of a VIP. The Central Bureau of Investigation subsequently registered the case through its Special Crime Branch after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9, 2026.

The CBI has since taken custody of records related to the case, including the Special Investigation Team report, the police FIR and other documents. The agency is also expected to record the statement of Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, who had filed the FIR.

The development came after protests across Uttarakhand demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged VIP angle in Ankita Bhandari's murder.

Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered in September 2022. Her body was recovered from the Cheela Canal on September 24. In this case, the resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankita Gupta have already been sentenced to life imprisonment. (ANI)