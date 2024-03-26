Remarkable! Number of women voters surge from 16 crore to 29 crore in last 5 Lok Sabha elections

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in India are notable not only for their scale and significance but also for the increasing participation of women voters. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the number of women exercising their right to vote. From 1999 to 2019, the number of registered women voters increased steadily.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place across the country in seven phases. According to the Election Commission of India, over 96 crore individuals are eligible to cast their votes this time, with 47.1 crore being women. There has been a significant increase in the number of women voters in the country since 2004.

In 1999, there were 16.45 crore women voters registered for the Lok Sabha elections. This number increased to 17.27 crores by 2004 and further to 19.10 crores in 2009. Subsequently, a remarkable surge occurred, with 26.02 crores women voters participating in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and 29.46 crores in 2019. Anticipating a historic high, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are expected to witness an unprecedented number of women voters. In the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, the voter list comprises 49.7 crore men and 47.1 crore women. These figures are likely to see a slight increase by the time the final list is released.

Changes in population dynamics, along with concerted efforts to enhance participation in the electoral process and raise awareness, have contributed to a notable increase in the number of women voters across the country.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, 2024, and conclude on June 1, with voting taking place in seven phases. Specifically, the first phase is set for April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and finally, the seventh phase on June 1. Vote counting nationwide is slated for June 4. In Kerala, the second phase of voting is scheduled for April 26. These elections will encompass all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country, with the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ending on June 16.

