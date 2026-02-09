A mother, Shakuntala Devi (46), and her daughter, Priyanka (19), died by suicide in Mandya's Malavalli taluk. The family was preparing for Priyanka's wedding but faced alleged harassment and threats from a neighbour, leading to the tragedy.

In a heartbreaking incident, a 46-year-old woman named Shakuntala Devi and her 19-year-old daughter Priyanka tragically took their own lives in the small village of Dalavai Kodihalli, located in the Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka. The family was reportedly preparing for the joyful occasion of Priyanka's marriage, a moment that should have been filled with happiness and celebration.

According to officials inputs, the mother and daughter faced alleged threats and harassment from a neighbour, creating a pervasive atmosphere of fear and distress as their wedding preparations continued. The emotional toll of living under such intimidation appears to have led to this devastating decision, prompting a response from local authorities.

Police Launch Investigation

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered at the Halaguru police station as a result of this tragic incident. The police have since conducted a visit to the scene, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the harassment and the events leading to the suicide of Shakuntala and Priyanka.

Local law enforcement officials have expressed concern about the impact of such harassment on individuals and families, emphasising the need for people to feel safe in their neighbourhoods. Mandya District Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that they are taking the matter seriously and are committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragic deaths of these two women.

As per Mandya District Superintendent of Police (SP), "Police visited the spot and inspected, and an investigation is underway."