    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check

    The Election Commission has introduced measures to facilitate voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Through the website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and a dedicated application available on Android and iOS platforms, voters can easily locate their designated polling booths by entering personal information or their voter ID card number. 
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    With over 10 lakh polling stations set up across the country for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, it's understandable that some people may find it difficult to locate their polling booth. The Election Commission is implementing a convenient solution for voters to address this issue. Through the website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, each voter can easily find their designated polling booth and exercise their right to vote.

    To locate their designated polling booth, voters can utilize the website by entering information such as their name, date of birth, district, and assembly constituency. Alternatively, they can search by entering their voter ID card number alone. In both cases, the system will provide the necessary information, which can be accessed by entering the OTP sent to the mobile number registered with the voter ID. Accuracy in entering the captcha code displayed on the screen is essential to obtain the result through these methods. Once the polling booth is identified, voters can proceed accordingly.

    If you find the polling booth, you can know the location of the booth through Google map. Information about the polling booth can be obtained through the voter helpline app available on Android and IOS platforms and by contacting the helpline number 1950. 

    At the same time, Know Your Candidate (KYC)-ECI is a mobile application to know more about the candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. KYC is a user-friendly mobile app for voters to know information about candidates in their respective constituencies, their background and affidavits at the time of filing nomination papers.

    Voters can also access information through the application regarding candidates, including those involved in criminal cases and the current status of those cases. This data provides voters with valuable insights into the background of candidates. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms
     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
