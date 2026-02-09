During 'Pariksha pe Charcha', PM Modi interacted with students, saying he learns from them. He urged youth to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047, use technology wisely without becoming slaves to it, and balance education with other talents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students during the second episode of the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. The first episode of the programme was held on February 6. In the second episode, the Prime Minister interacted with students in several cities across the country, Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Delhi.

While interacting with students, PM Modi said, "I have been interacting with students of Classes 10 and 12 for many years through Pariksha Pe Charcha. I engage in these conversations to learn, not to teach."

PM on Viksit Bharat 2047 and Youth's Role

Responding to a student's question about how youth can contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, PM Modi said he was pleased that students are thinking about the country's future. He said, "I felt good to see that the students of Classes 10 and 12 in my country also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds. This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries, we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not leave food, and we should reduce wastage... Discipline is very important in our life."

Use Technology as a Tool, Not a Master

Responding to a student's question, Prime Minister cautioned against becoming overly dependent on technology, saying artificial intelligence and mobile phones should be used as tools and not allowed to control daily life. "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. We should not become slaves to technology... We must expand our potential through technology... We don't need to be scared of AI," PM said.

On Discipline, Education and Talents

Prime Minister emphasised the importance of discipline alongside inspiration, saying motivation alone is not enough to achieve success. He added that education should not be overlooked even as one pursues sports or other talents, and stressed the need for a balanced approach. "If there is no discipline, then no matter how much inspiration there is, it will not be of any use. Suppose two farmers take inspiration from each other, but if the work is not done on time, the crop can suffer damage. That means, without discipline, the farmer can face loss. Inspiration, when combined with discipline, works like icing on the cake," he said.

Balancing Academics and Sports

"Education is needed in life as well as in social life. It should not be underestimated. Never make the mistake of thinking: "I am very good at sports, so I don't need to study." But it is also not true that education alone will take care of everything. Whatever talent you have within you, you should develop it. Play to become a player, that is the main subject. But, it is also necessary to have play in life. If you want to save life from becoming a game, then there should be play in life. You have to play as well as study," he said.