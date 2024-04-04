Remarkable! 31-year-old Chandrayaan-2 members makes it to final of UK's 'toughest TV quiz'

Sourajit Debnath, a computational science graduate from Kolkata, is part of Imperial College London's team in the final of BBC's 'University Challenge' against UCL. With diverse expertise, Debnath holds a Master's from Imperial and transitioned from space science to entrepreneurship. He showcased his knowledge prowess in the semi-final and aims for victory in the final.

Sourajit Debnath, a computational science graduate from Kolkata, is set to showcase his knowledge prowess as part of Imperial College London's team in the grand final of the BBC's 'University Challenge'. The 31-year-old, alongside his four-member team, will face off against University College London (UCL) in a bid for quiz glory on Monday.

Sourajit Debnath, hailing from Kolkata, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete in one of Britain's most renowned quiz tournaments. He highlighted the diverse expertise within Imperial's team, with each member specializing in different subjects. Debnath himself is responsible for fields like mathematics, physics, general science, and even pop culture.



Debnath's journey to this prestigious event stems from his academic background. Holding a Master's degree in Applied Computational Science and Engineering from Imperial College London, he transitioned from his role as a space scientist at India's U.R. Rao Space Centre to entrepreneurship in the UK. His involvement in an Imperial start-up focusing on geophysics algorithms underscores his commitment to innovation.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by international students in accessing funding for doctoral programs in the UK, Debnath emphasized the country's welcoming atmosphere for students while acknowledging the hurdles they encounter.



The 'University Challenge' is renowned for its tough questions, and Debnath showcased his expertise in the semi-final against the University of Manchester. Notably, he correctly identified the ingredient of panch phoron, a traditional Indian spice blend, from a description. His answer, "cumin," demonstrated his broad knowledge base and ability to navigate diverse topics.

Hosted by British Indian broadcaster Amol Rajan, the 'University Challenge' attracts top university teams from across the UK, providing a platform for students to demonstrate their intellectual prowess. In the upcoming final, Debnath and his team will aim to clinch victory against UCL, drawing on their collective knowledge and expertise.