Abhijeet Dipke's mother expressed relief after the CJP activist was granted bail, questioning his arrest. Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the bail, calling hoisting the tricolour a right, while CJP's legal head called the arrest unlawful.

Mother expresses relief over son's bail

Expressing relief after CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail, his mother, Anita Dipke, said that the family had been under immense emotional distress following his sudden arrest, particularly as they were already mourning the recent demise of his grandmother. Speaking to ANI, Anita Dipke questioned the action taken against her son, stating that he was only doing good work. "We were very anxious. It has not even been 10 days since his grandmother passed away, and then we heard yesterday that he had been arrested. We were all deeply troubled. How could this happen? He was doing good work. Why does the government keep arresting him?" she said.

She further mentioned that hearing the update about his bail on television brought much-needed relief to the family after a day fraught with tension. "Seeing on the news that he had been granted bail was a relief. We had been under a lot of stress since this morning," she added.

Kejriwal welcomes bail

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the conditional bail to CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke in connection with the ' Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, declaring that the hoisting of the tricolour will always be their fundamental right. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Jai Hind, hoisting the tricolor was, is, and will always be our right."

Kejriwal's remarks came after Cockroach Janata Party activist Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail in Delhi, subject to certain conditions, said Delhi Police. According to Delhi Police, Dipke will be released after signing a peace bond.

CJP challenges legality of arrest

This comes after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Saturday challenged the legality of party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s arrest and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release, alleging gross violations of fundamental rights and due process. In a post on X, Singh questioned how urging citizens to participate in a peaceful national demonstration could be treated as an offence. "The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga — how can that by itself be a crime?" Singh wrote.

Singh expressed serious concerns over the manner in which Dipke was picked up from right outside his residence. She claimed that authorities failed to promptly disclose his whereabouts and denied his legal counsel access to him. "The manner in which he was picked up from right outside his residence, no information about his whereabouts, and the fact that even his lawyers have been unable to meet him raise serious concerns about due process and fundamental rights. How can such an apparent abuse of power be justified in a democracy governed by the rule of law? Delhi Police cannot commit unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention," she added. (ANI)