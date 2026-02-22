Minimum temperatures dipped slightly across Punjab and Haryana. Conditions were near-normal in Haryana and above-normal in Punjab. Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded at 242 in the 'poor' category, indicating potential breathing discomfort.

Minimum temperatures witnessed a slight dip across Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, reporting near-normal conditions in Haryana and above-normal temperatures in Punjab.

Temperature Fluctuations in Punjab and Haryana

According to IMD data recorded at 8:30 am IST on February 22, the average minimum temperature in Haryana fell by 0.3 degrees Celsius compared to Friday and remained near normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 10.4°C in Pandu Pindara (Jind). Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C, marking a fall of 1.7 degrees Celsius from the previous day and 0.9 degrees below normal. Ambala registered 13.6°C, while Hisar recorded 11.0°C. Rohtak and Bhiwani both reported 12.0°C. Narnaul recorded 12.0°C, and Karnal's Uchani AWS station recorded 13.3°C. Nuh was among the warmer places in the state at 14.3°C.

In Punjab, the average minimum temperature declined by 0.4 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day and remained 1.9 degrees above normal. Bathinda (AMFU) recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 8.0°C. Amritsar recorded 9.9°C, Ludhiana 12.0°C, and Patiala 13.4°C. Faridkot and Gurdaspur both reported 10.0°C, while SBS Nagar's Ballowal Saunkhri station recorded 12.6°C. Rupnagar district stations, including Bhakra Dam and Sri Anandpur Sahib, recorded 11.0°C each.

The IMD also reported no rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in the past 24 hours. Overall, while a marginal drop in night temperatures was observed across the region, conditions remained largely near normal in Haryana and above normal in Punjab.

Delhi Air Quality in 'Poor' Category

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 242 in the "poor" category at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Understanding AQI Categories

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort. The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. (ANI)