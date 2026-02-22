Five police personnel died and three were critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The accident occurred when a trailer hit the police vehicle they were travelling in, killing five on the spot.

Five police personnel died following a collision between a trailer and a police vehicle near Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station on National Highway 49 on Sunday, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accident took place at 4 am. A trailer hit a police vehicle and killed five out of eight police officers present in the vehicle on the spot. Three officials have suffered injuries and are in critical condition.

The personnel were returning from a wedding ceremony. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said. Further details are awaited.

Operation Cyber Kabuch

Meanwhile, Odisha Police's special campaign 'Operation Cyber Kabuch' is continuing to completely destroy the cybercrime network. On February 15, extensive action was taken against 'Benami Bank Accounts' (Mule Accounts) used for cyber fraud in various districts of the state and the people involved.

A total of 73 benami bank accounts have been checked in the entire state. Police registered three new cyber cases and arrested six accused. Apart from this, legal notices have been issued to 51 persons suspected of being account holders and aiding and abetting cybercrimes.

In this campaign, 45 benami bank accounts have been checked in Boudh district, one new case has been registered, and notices have been issued to 45 people.

Similarly, in Malkangiri district, 20 benami accounts have been checked, and 1 new case has been registered.

2 benami accounts have been verified in Sundergarh district. 6 accused have been arrested after finding 2 links with earlier cases.

Similarly, 1 new case has been registered in Cuttack (UPD), and 6 mule accounts have been checked, and notices have been issued to 6 people.

In this campaign, the district SP and DCP and the District Cyber Team were involved under the direct supervision of the DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.