Trichy hosts a grand Jallikattu in Alundur with 750 bulls. This follows another event in Periya Suryur, now held in a new Rs 3 crore permanent arena inaugurated by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, featuring improved safety and facilities.

Grand Jallikattu Commences in Alundur

A grand Jallikattu competition began at Alundur in Trichy district as part of the annual festival of the Thana Mulaitha Muthumariamman Temple. About 750 bulls and 300 bull-tamers are taking part in the event. Organisers said prizes will be given to the winners. A motorcycle will be awarded to the best bull-tamer, and a bureau and other gifts will be given to the owner of the best bull. The event was inaugurated by Srirangam Taluk in-charge Tahsildar Tamilselvi.

More than 700 bulls from Trichy, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, and other districts are participating in the competition.

Inaugural Event at New Periya Suryur Arena

Earlier, the first Jallikattu event of the year and one of its most prominent traditional competitions was held grandly at Periya Suryur in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

Development of the Permanent Arena

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena. Following this, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena. The construction has now been completed, and the newly built Jallikattu arena was recently inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The arena is equipped with adequate safety arrangements, a vaadivaasal (bull release point), barricades, and spectator facilities. A gallery has been constructed to enable spectators to watch the event comfortably.

Competition at Suryur

A total of 750 Jallikattu bulls and 500 bull tamers are participating in the competition, which is being conducted in 10 rounds at the Suryur arena. In this year's competition, a car has been announced as the first prize, while a two-wheeler will be awarded as the second prize. Additionally, all participants will be presented with veshtis and sarees as gifts.

The event commenced with the ceremonial release of the temple bull, followed by an oath taken by the bull tamers. District Collector Saravanan flagged off the competition, marking the official start of Trichy district's first Jallikattu of the year.