Relentless monsoon rains have severely affected Himachal Pradesh, disrupting connectivity and essential services. The IMD issued a Red Alert for three districts, warning of flash floods and landslides. 66 deaths have been reported in July.

Normal life was severely affected across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as relentless monsoon rains disrupted road connectivity, power supply and drinking water services, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours.

The southwest monsoon remains highly active over the state, with the IMD cautioning that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

Minister Assesses Damage and Response

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that despite the Red Alert, the damage had not been as extensive as initially feared, though several districts have reported flash floods and landslides.

According to the minister, 145 roads remain blocked, 508 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 43 drinking water supply schemes have been affected due to the ongoing rains.

Negi said flash floods in Lahaul-Spiti and some other districts have damaged small bridges and approach roads built over seasonal streams, disrupting connectivity in several areas.

He further said that 66 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during July in rain-related incidents, including road accidents, landslides and falling rocks.

"The government is closely monitoring the situation, and all concerned departments are engaged in restoration and relief operations," he said.

The minister added that district administrations and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place. Authorities have also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas and to strictly follow weather advisories, particularly in districts under the Red Alert.

Minister on Other State Issues

Comments on Protests and Paper Leaks

Commenting separately on the police action against protesters demanding action over alleged examination paper leaks, Negi alleged that the democratic right to hold peaceful protests was being weakened. He also criticised repeated examination paper leak incidents and called for greater transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

Remarks on Punjab Entry Tax

On reports that vehicles from Himachal Pradesh could face an entry tax in Punjab's Rupnagar district, the minister said he was not aware of the legal provisions under which such a levy could be imposed and added that the matter would need to be examined under the relevant laws. (ANI)