Released Indian fishermen beaten up with hands tied in Bangladesh jail, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that some of the 95 fishermen recently released by the Bangladesh government were subjected to physical abuse while in detention there. 

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that some of the 95 fishermen recently released by the Bangladesh government were subjected to physical abuse while in detention there. Banerjee, who felicitated the fishermen — arrested for allegedly crossing into Bangladesh waters without permission — referred to them as "victims of circumstances."

"I found some of them were limping. When asked, the fishermen told me that they were assaulted in jail with their hands tied. As a result, they have injuries below the waist and the legs... They were crying while talking to me," Banerjee said.

While in Sagar Island overseeing preparations for the upcoming Ganga Sagar Mela, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed district authorities to provide medical treatment to the fishermen recently released by Bangladesh.

Banerjee presented cheques of Rs 10,000 to each of the 95 fishermen as a gesture of support to help them restart their lives.

Additionally, a cheque of Rs 2 lakh was given to the family of a fisherman who tragically died after jumping into the water to evade arrest.

The fishermen, along with crew members from six fishing boats, had been detained by the Bangladesh government in October and November of last year after they allegedly crossed into Bangladesh waters by mistake. Most of them, hailing from Kakdwip and Namkhana, were freed earlier this week and were handed over to the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas by the Indian Coast Guard on Monday.

"Their condition would bring tears to your eyes. They are victims of circumstances. They mistakenly crossed the borders and went into the water of the Bangladesh territory," she said.

The Chief Minister stated that the fishermen were located with the help of a card issued by the state government, which allows authorities to track their whereabouts.

"With the help of the administration, police and the local MLA, we understood that they were detained," she said.

The Bengal Chief Minister advised the fishermen to avoid crossing the international maritime boundary in the future, explaining that such incidents typically occur during storms. She also recalled an incident from a month ago when a Bangladeshi trawler accidentally entered Indian waters. Her government ensured the trawler's crew received proper treatment until their release.

Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) handed over 90 Bangladeshi fishermen to the authorities of their country on Sunday.

"We helped them so that our country and state are not given a bad name. We were in continuous touch with the Government of India. I want both countries to be in a cordial relationship of friendship," she said.

