A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Palakkad's Malampuzha while sleeping. In another incident, a temple elephant ran amok in Angamaly, killing its driver and injuring a mahout before being tranquilized by officials.

Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Palakkad

A wild elephant attack claimed the life of a resident while he was sleeping outside his residence in the early hours of the morning on Thursday in Malampuzha. The incident occurred near Vellezhuthampotta when a tusker crossed the forest road and targeted a group of individuals resting outside.

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The deceased's relatives were also with him at the time, but they miraculously managed to escape. The locals, while speaking to ANI, stated that the deceased was identified as A Chandran, a native of Vellezhuthampotta in Malampuzha.

Chandran was sleeping by the roadside near his house when a wild elephant that had come down from the forest attacked him at around 3:45 a.m. The deceased's house is separated from the forest by just a road.

According to preliminary information, despite being rushed to the Palakkad District Hospital by nearby villagers, medical professionals declared the victim dead due to the serious injuries.

Temple Elephant Runs Amok in Angamaly, Kills Driver

Earlier in May, an elephant that ran amok near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Angamaly was brought under control using tranquiliser shots, chains and ropes after hours of tense efforts by officials and elephant handlers.

The incident claimed the life of Vishnu, a native of Kollam and the driver of the vehicle that transported the elephant. He was trampled to death while attempting to help restrain the agitated elephant. Vishnu died on the spot, officials said.

The second mahout, Pradeep, was also injured in the attack and was admitted to Little Flower Hospital. His injuries are reportedly not serious.

The elephant involved in the incident has been identified as "Mayyanad Parthasarathy," belonging to Mayyanad in Kollam district. The elephant had been brought for a temple festival at a nearby shrine.

According to preliminary information, the elephant had been tethered near the temple premises during a break in the festival when it suddenly turned violent. Panic spread in the area as people ran for safety. Several vehicles parked nearby were damaged by the elephant during the rampage. Since the area is densely populated, residents and officials were concerned that the elephant could move into nearby residential areas.

Following extensive efforts, the elephant was eventually subdued using sedatives and physical restraints, officials said.

Binu, a member of an elephant task force team, said, "We received an urgent call saying the elephant had run amok and that one person had died. We rushed to the spot as quickly as possible."

"Several attempts were made to control the elephant, but it kept charging at us repeatedly and remained extremely aggressive. Later, the doctor arrived and tranquilised the elephant with a dart. The elephant has now been tied up and brought under control. At present, the situation is stable, and there are no further issues," he added. (ANI)