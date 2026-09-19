Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited KLE Society’s new medical college and hospital in Hubballi, Karnataka. The new facility, with 250 MBBS seats and 1,200 beds, is seen as a major milestone for healthcare and medical education in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited KLE Society’s Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi, Karnataka, according to the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his post on the X platform, Shah said, “Today, I visited the campus of JGMM Medical College and KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi, Karnataka. KLE has been serving the nation for over 110 years through education and healthcare. The new facility, with 250 MBBS seats and 1,200 beds, 300 of which are reserved for the poor, marks a new milestone in extending world-class healthcare across Karnataka.” Today, visited the campus of JGMM Medical College and KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi, Karnataka. KLE has been serving the nation for over 110 years through education and healthcare. The new facility, with 250 MBBS seats and 1,200 beds, 300 of which are… pic.twitter.com/HUPNJB1Qkb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 19, 2026

New Hubballi Medical Complex: A Closer Look

Constructed on approximately 50 acres of land at a cost of around ₹700 crore, the medical college and hospital complex has a total built-up area of 20 lakh square feet. The hospital will offer a wide range of services under one roof. Basic speciality facilities—such as General Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry, Dentistry, and Physiotherapy—will be available here. Additionally, the facility will provide super-speciality services—including Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Organ Transplantation, Urology, Oncology, and Endocrinology—along with modern laboratories, the release said.

The hospital will also feature state-of-the-art facilities such as 24-hour high-speed emergency and trauma care, a modern dialysis unit, digital X-ray, high-resolution CT scanning, and ultrasonography.

A Boost for North Karnataka Healthcare

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival at Hubballi Airport for the inauguration of KLE Society's Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre. In a post on X, Joshi on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Shah and said the new institution would provide a significant boost to medical education and healthcare services in North Karnataka.

"A warm welcome to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his arrival at Hubballi Airport today. He is here for the grand inauguration of KLE Society’s JGMMMC, Hospital and Medical Research Centre, a significant boost to medical education and healthcare in North Karnataka," Joshi wrote.

The integrated medical campus has been developed over around 50 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore and has a built-up area of more than 30 lakh square feet, according to reports. The facility is aimed at strengthening medical education, advanced healthcare, diagnostics, treatment and medical research in the region.

AI-Powered Modern Healthcare

KLE University Chancellor Prabhakar Kore said the new medical college and hospital have been equipped with modern technology, including artificial intelligence-based systems, and advanced medical equipment.

"This is the most modern medical college and hospital in Hubballi. You can say artificial intelligence has also been integrated into this hospital setup. We have the most modern equipment, and our team consists of young, highly trained doctors who have completed fellowships outside Hubli," Kore said.

The KLE medical campus inauguration is expected to further expand the healthcare and higher education infrastructure available in North Karnataka, with the institution also having plans for future expansion, including dedicated space for a super-speciality hospital. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)