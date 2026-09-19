The MCD continued its enforcement drive against illegal constructions, demolishing 29 properties and sealing 3 on Saturday. The action, part of a city-wide effort, follows a previous day's drive that saw 41 demolitions and 10 sealings.

MCD Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

According to a release, as part of Saturday’s intensive enforcement exercise, 29 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones of the MCD, while three properties were sealed for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation has continued to maintain close vigil across its jurisdiction and is taking action against identified violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 41 properties were demolished and 10 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

Major Demolition Actions Across Zones

Major demolition actions were carried out at Rajouri Garden Extension, Jeevan Park and Nawada in the West Zone. In the North Zone, action was undertaken at Kharian Mohalla, while demolition actions were also carried out at Baljeet Nagar, Moti Nagar and Pandav Nagar in the Central (Karol Bagh) Zone. In the North-East Zone, enforcement action was undertaken at Mandoli, among other locations across Delhi.

Official Stance on Unauthorised Constructions

The MCD has reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has further stated that the ongoing enforcement drive will continue with full vigour against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety.

The MCD has directed its field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

Drive Follows Satya Niketan Tragedy

The development comes against the backdrop of the September 6 Satya Niketan tragedy, when a five-storey building being used as a private boys’ hostel collapsed in the student-dominated locality near Delhi University’s South Campus. Seven people, including five students and two labourers, were killed in the collapse. The building, located opposite Sri Venkateswara College, was being used to accommodate students. (ANI)