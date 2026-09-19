UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar chaired the first 'Drishti' committee meeting in Varanasi, directing officials to ensure effective implementation of government welfare schemes and timely completion of development projects across multiple departments.

The first meeting of the District-Level Development Monitoring Committee, "Drishti," was held at the Circuit House auditorium in Varanasi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Coordination Minister Anil Rajbhar, who directed officials to ensure effective implementation of government welfare schemes and timely completion of development projects.

Directives for Health and Public Works

He inquired about important public welfare schemes of all departments and gave necessary guidelines. Minister Anil Rajbhar directed that the Health Department's Janani Suraksha Yojana should benefit beneficiaries by increasing institutional deliveries. He directed that fogging, anti-larvae, and lime spraying should be prioritized for the effective prevention of dengue and chikungunya under the Communicable Disease Control Campaign and Dastak Campaign. Public health fairs should be organized to examine people's health problems and provide them with medical facilities as needed. He directed that the construction/widening and strengthening of new roads under construction under the Public Works Department (Construction and Provincial Division) should be completed on a priority basis.

Review of Departmental Progress

The release stated that officials from various departments, including the Electricity Department, VB-G Ram Ji, CM Housing Scheme (Rural), Legislative Area Development Fund, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Rural Livelihood Mission-Revolving Fund and Community Fund, road construction under the Rural Engineering Department, animal husbandry, animal vaccination, cow protection, backyard poultry scheme, sheep rearing scheme, construction work under the tube well section, water supply and silt cleaning works in the Irrigation Department, state-level pulse seed minikit distribution scheme in the Agriculture Department, PM Crop Insurance Scheme, Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme of the Horticulture Department, PM Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, Fifth State Finance and 15th Finance Commission of the Panchayati Raj Department, construction of multipurpose Panchayat buildings, Panchayat Utsav Bhawan construction, establishment of digital library, Swachh Bharat Mission, State Skill Development Fund, etc., provided information about government targets and physical and financial progress.

Focus on Key Sectors and Projects

The Labor Minister directed the Fisheries Department to promote schemes such as the CM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Nishadraj Boat Subsidy Scheme, and Matsya Kalyan Kosh. Instructing the Tourism Department's JD to monitor slow-progress projects under the Tourism Department, he directed that all construction work be completed by November. He directed the Executive Engineer to prioritize and ensure the smooth implementation of road restoration projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Rural).

Addressing Public Grievances

Public representatives presented their area's problems to the committee, and the Minister directed the concerned department officials to resolve them and provide a report to the committee. He also directed the District Panchayat's Additional Chief Officer to approve a proposal to make roads pothole-free. He directed the concerned officials to resolve the issue of delayed pension payments for elderly, disabled, and widowed women under the National Social Assistance Scheme.

Administrative Accountability and Attendance

He specifically emphasized that from next time, only responsible officials from all departments will participate in the meeting. District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLA T. Ram, MLA representative Aditi Singh, Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar Singh, and all departmental officials were prominently present at the meeting.