The Indian Army's Red Shield Division, with the Forest Department and local communities, planted 10,000 trees in Upper Assam's Tinsukia and Charaideo districts ahead of World Environment Day to enhance green cover and promote sustainability.

In a major environmental conservation initiative ahead of World Environment Day 2026, the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities, conducted a series of tree plantation and cleanliness drives across Upper Assam from June 1 to June 3, according to a press release.

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The campaign reflected a shared commitment towards ecological sustainability, environmental awareness and community welfare. As part of the initiative, a total of 10,000 plants were planted across key locations in Tinsukia District and Charaideo District, including Tinkopani and Jagun, the Amguri area of Phillobari Reserve Forest at Rupai and Patsaku. The activities witnessed active participation from Indian Army troops, Territorial Army personnel, Forest Department officials, Ex-Servicemen, NCC Cadets, school students, local organisations, youth groups, civil volunteers and residents.

Enhancing Green Cover and Promoting Awareness

The release further said that the plantation drives were aimed at enhancing the region's green cover and supporting long-term environmental sustainability. With increasing emphasis on ecological conservation and climate resilience, the initiative sought to promote environmental awareness and encourage collective action towards preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance. The activities contributed significantly towards afforestation efforts and the long-term ecological well-being of the region.

Strengthening Community and Civil-Military Cooperation

The release stated that the collaborative effort highlighted the importance of community participation in environmental conservation and reflected a shared commitment towards sustainable development. The campaign also served as a platform to strengthen cooperation between the Army, civil administration, the Forest Department and local communities, while reinforcing the collective responsibility of safeguarding the environment for future generations.

The release added that the initiative reaffirmed the ethos of Nation First and highlighted the Indian Army's continued commitment towards nation-building, community welfare and environmental sustainability.

Assam Government Plans Massive Plantation Drive

Meanwhile, the Assam government also planned a massive plantation drive involving over 35 lakh women Self-Help Group (SHG) members of Assam, aiming at the plantation of 1 crore saplings on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. (ANI)