After a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 8, BJP's CP Singh accused the INDI Alliance of protecting anti-nationals. He demanded that such "traitors" be "crushed with a bulldozer." Police have filed a UAPA case in the incident.

BJP Leader Accuses INDI Alliance of Supporting 'Anti-Nationals'

BJP leader CP Singh on Tuesday accused the opposition INDI Alliance of supporting anti-national elements, calling for strict action after a blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort left at least eight people dead and several injured. He said those plotting to weaken the country from within must be "crushed with a bulldozer."

Speaking to ANI in Ranchi, CP Singh said, "... I would say, sleeper cells, anti-nationals, and those who dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind get nourishment and protection from this INDI Alliance...We saw that Dr Adil was caught. Many people have been arrested, and thousands of kilograms of ammonia, etc, have been recovered."

"They are working to weaken the country while sitting inside the country. Such traitors, their supporters, and those who provide protection to them need to be crushed with a bulldozer, and the government will crush them," he said.

8 Dead in Blast Near Red Fort

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

Case Registered Under UAPA

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Home Minister to Chair Security Review Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting later on Tuesday to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the Home Minister's residence. It will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat will join the meeting virtually. (ANI)