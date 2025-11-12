Image Credit : ANI

Inside the barricaded zone, each object tells a story of people who ran for their lives. Visitors to the site said they were drawn to the shock of how a busy marketplace had turned into a scene of destruction.

A 50-year-old shopkeeper whose garment shop is closest to the blast described the fear that engulfed everyone:

"At first, everyone thought it was a transformer or a CNG blast. Nobody knew what had actually happened. Within 10 minutes, we were asked to shut our shops. When people started running in panic, we quickly packed our things, closed the shop and rushed home," he said.

While most shops reopened on Wednesday, traders said business remained dull.

"People are coming, but not like before. The wedding season has started — this is usually our peak time — but after the blast, sales are very low," one shopkeeper said.

"On Tuesday, the market was almost empty and many shops were closed. We are still in fear, as the incident occurred on Monday evening, so our families were hesitant to let us come to work near the site. That’s why we kept our shops shut," another added.