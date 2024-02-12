Red face moment for Congress? Chidambaram praises Modi Govt's determination to implement projects (WATCH)

"The single-minded determination to get (economic) projects implemented is something that I appreciate," said former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while applauding the Narendra Modi government at an event in Kolkata recently.

A week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the 'White Pape on the Indian economy', emphasizing the nation's "poor economic condition" during the Congress-led UPA's departure from power, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram ignited a significant debate by providing a nuanced evaluation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Center.

In a rare appreciation, which could well leave the grand old party red-faced, Chidambaram appreciated the Modi government's 'single-minded' determination to implement economic projects at a recent discourse in Kolkata. The former finance minister acknowledged that the current administration has demonstrated proficiency in executing certain initiatives, a sentiment rarely expressed openly by opposition figures.

Also read: 'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

At the event, the host asked Chidambaram, "Haven't they (BJP) got anything right with the economy?" In response, the senior Congress leader said, "Of course."

"What are those things they got right?" the host further asked.

"You see... the single-minded determination to get projects implemented is something that I appreciate. It's a single-minded determination," said Chidambaram.

A video of Chidambaram praising the Modi government has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, following which several social media users voiced their view on the rare appreciation by the senior Congress leader.

"Even Congress ministers know that Congress is not coming in 2024!" said one user, while another added, "This is the same person who made fun of Modi for Digital India and UPI"

A third user noted, "At last, you have to accept. How long can you deny. Good for you."

Here's a look at the viral video:

At the event, amidst the praise, Chidambaram didn't shy away from expressing his reservations and criticisms. He raised pertinent questions about the government's ambitious target of achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy. Chidambaram pointed out that while the government initially aimed to achieve this milestone by 2023-24, recent indications suggest a two-year extension. He criticized the lack of a specific timeline, dismissing it as mere spin. He questioned whether achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy wouldn't bring happiness to the nation.

Also read: Rozgar Mela: PM Modi gives recruitment letters of government jobs to over 1 lakh people (WATCH)

The former Finance Minister also remarked that a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections would profoundly affect regional parties, potentially leading to existential crises for smaller ones. He highlighted that if opposition voices diminish in the country, Modi stands to gain the most, ensuring his continued success. Chidambaram declined to comment on the Ram temple issue, stating that the Congress party's stance on the matter is well-established. He expressed concerns about the prevailing atmosphere of fear dominating the country.

Chidambaram also noted that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was enacted in 2002 under pressure, with amendments made subsequently. He expressed concerns about its potential misuse, both then and now, likening it to a weapon. Should the Congress government regain power, he pledged to repeal the existing PMLA law and introduce a new one in its stead.