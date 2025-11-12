Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha asserts that the record voter turnout in the assembly polls signifies a public rejection of nepotism and dynasty politics, expressing confidence that the NDA will surpass exit poll predictions to form the government with a huge majority.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Assembly seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday said that the record voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections reflects the people's rejection of "nepotism and dynasty politics." Sinha had arrived in Guwahati on Monday and visited the Kamakhya temple to offer prayers.

Record Turnout Rejects Dynasty Politics: Sinha

"Bihar is the land of the mother of democracy. People living on that land have given a message to the nation. While voter turnout in 2020 was 57%, this time it was 65% in the first phase and close to 68% in the second phase. This shows that Bihar has rejected the politics of nepotism and dynasty," Sinha told ANI.

He said that people have expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "People expressed their faith in experienced leaders like PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Exit polls are also showing the same results," Sinha said.

He predicted that the NDA would surpass exit poll expectations when the actual results are declared. "This is an exit poll; we will go even higher in the exact poll," he remarked.

Criticising the opposition, Sinha said that the RJD and Congress were attempting to create unrest and confusion. "People in Bihar want peace and social harmony, but RJD and Congress create frenzy. The people of Bihar have understood this. The NDA will form the government with a huge majority," he added.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

Exit poll results showed that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar and predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Surraj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Peoples Pulse Survey

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight Survey

People's Insight survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC Survey

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

DVC Research Polls

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)