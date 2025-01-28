Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

A record 25 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya since Republic Day on Sunday, according to a government report.

. Ayodhya witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees on Republic Day, leaving everyone astonished. Ramlala set new records with an overwhelming gathering of devotees.

The report says that while over 25 lakh devotees visited the temple in the last 30 hours, the number is steadily increasing.

A significant crowd is heading towards Ramlala and the Hanumangarhi temples, with the city abuzz with devotion and spirituality.

It is anticipated that Ayodhya will continue to see a massive turnout of devotees until the upcoming festivals of Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

Anticipating a large influx of devotees in Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Yogi government had proactively emphasized the need for seamless arrangements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to ensure that devotees visiting Ayodhya face no inconvenience. Acting on his directives, the district administration is maintaining constant vigil.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar, and District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh are regularly inspecting the fair areas to oversee crowd management. They are also holding meetings at the Ram temple to refine strategies for managing the flow of devotees efficiently.

In anticipation of the Ram Temple inauguration, the government widened roads in Ayodhya and constructed Rampath, modeled after Delhi's Kartavya Path, at a cost of crores.

However, with the crowd exceeding expectations, even Rampath has reached its full capacity. Similarly, major routes like Janmabhoomi Path, Bhaktipath, and Dharmapath leading to Hanumangarhi are packed with devotees. Every lane of Ayodhya is now bustling with pilgrims, reflecting the overwhelming enthusiasm of the visitors.

In response to the growing influx of devotees at the Ram Mandir, the Trust initially arranged for the exit through Angad Tila. However, with the crowd exceeding expectations, Gate No. 3 has also been opened for exits. To manage the 1.5-kilometer-long queue at Hanumangarhi, a new lane has been prepared.

The district administration's crowd management efforts are proving highly effective. In anticipation of Mauni Amavasya, large vehicles are being diverted, and vehicle entry into Ayodhya has already been restricted.

Furthermore, accommodations have been arranged for 20,000 people in shelters. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made, with chowks and chaurahas decorated to warmly welcome the devotees.

In light of the massive crowd at Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, additional police forces have been deployed to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

Women police personnel have also been stationed for enhanced security. Plainclothes officers are actively monitoring for any suspicious activities, while traffic personnel are diligently managing the flow of vehicles to maintain order.

