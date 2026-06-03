Rebellion intensifies within West Bengal's TMC as a dissident faction claims majority support against Mamata Banerjee's choice for LoP. The party has expelled two MLAs, while a CID probe investigates allegations of forged signatures on a key document.

TMC Rebellion Widens Over LoP Nomination

The Rebellion appears to be widening within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, with reports suggesting that the ranks of the rebels is growing. Several MLAs have reportedly skipping key organisational meetings, even as the party expelled two of its legislators amid rising internal tensions.

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On Wednesday several of the alleged rebel faction claimed the support of a majority of the 80 MLAs of the TMC. They have raised an objection to Mamata Banerjee naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition. Speaking to reporters on the nomination of West Bengal Assembly LoP, TMC MLA Mustafizur Rahman said, "We don't know the exact figure... I am hearing from outside that 59 signatures have been recieved. I am hearing this. I have also signed..." Another TMC MLA Priya Paul played her cards close to her chest saying, "I am going inside (Assembly), after the meeting I will tell."

On Monday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from primary membership with immediate effect over allegations of anti-party activities.

Adhikari Alleges Forgery, Warns of Legal Action

The political escalation comes amid a sharp attack by the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who targeted the TMC leadership over the ongoing controversy related to alleged forged signatures and internal communications. Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and issued a strong warning, stating that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared."

CID Probe and Alleged Confessions

Detailing the sequence of events, Adhikari said that on May 9, the AITC National General Secretary had sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as chief whip. He added that this was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures. However, the process came under dispute after two TMC MLAs, Rithabrata Bandhopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, filed a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party.

Following intervention by the Assembly Speaker, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was subsequently transferred to the CID. Adhikari further claimed that the CID has begun collecting signature samples from MLAs whose names appeared on the letter. He said, "CID took signature samples from some MLAs whose names were in that letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have confessed before the CID that they did not sign that document," adding that the investigating officer will determine the next steps as per statutory procedures.

Governance and Appeal for Calm

Meanwhile, Adhikari also referred to governance and welfare measures, stating that the party's 'Sankalp Patra' promises are being implemented, including the launch of a free bus service for women from Monday. He also noted changes in the Annapurna Yojna application process, saying it has been shifted to an online mode alongside offline options to curb misinformation, with designated officers overseeing implementation.

Amid reports of recoveries made from several TMC party offices during recent political developments, Adhikari urged restraint and appealed for calm. He said, "In many party offices of TMC, we have seen many things. Police will take action on this. I request every citizen and BJP worker: please do not take the law into your own hands. Have complete faith in the law, the police, and the administration. If there are complaints, register them through proper channels, and let the investigation agencies look into the matter," he added.

The developments indicate a deepening political churn within the TMC, even as the party grapples with internal dissent and multiple administrative controversies in the state. (ANI)