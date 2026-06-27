Shashi Tharoor wished Rahul Gandhi on completing two years as Leader of the Opposition. Gandhi reiterated his vow to carry every Indian's voice to Parliament, a constitutional role he assumed in June 2024 after a 10-year vacancy for the post.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday wished continued strength and courage to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he completed two years as Leader of the Opposition In a post shared on X, Tharoor said, "All the best to Shri @RahulGandhi ji as he completes two years as Leader of the Opposition. Wishing him continued strength and courage as he fights for the future of India ! @INCIndia"

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All the best to Shri @RahulGandhi ji as he completes two years as Leader of the Opposition. Wishing him continued strength and courage as he fights for the future of India ! @INCIndia https://t.co/QaKgvX2jJv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms Commitment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his commitment to "carrying the voice of every Indian" to Parliament and vowed to continue his fight on key issues, including NEET and the protection of the Constitution. "Today marks two years since I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task--to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power," Gandhi wrote in his post a day earlier.

Historic Appointment After a Decade

Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in June 2024 marked a historic shift in Indian parliamentary politics, as the post had remained vacant for a decade during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas. Under parliamentary rules, a party must secure at least one-tenth of the total strength of the House (55 out of 543) to claim the LoP position; a threshold the Congress party crossed in the 2024 general elections by winning 99 seats.

This role is Gandhi's first formal constitutional position since entering politics in 2004, and the third time that a member of the Gandhi family has been the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Before this, Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also became leaders in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)