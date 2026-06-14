TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh reached Delhi amid a party rebellion, staying silent on her plans. Rebel MPs are set to meet the Speaker for separate seats. Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra slammed senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for meeting a Union Minister.

Amid speculation over her joining the bloc of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs, TMC's Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh arrived in the national capital on Sunday but remained tight-lipped on the developments. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Ghosh declined to comment on the issue, saying, "I will not say anything now. I will only speak when the time is right."

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Her arrival in Delhi comes a day ahead of a proposed meeting between the rebel TMC MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during which they are expected to seek a separate seating arrangement for themselves in the Lower House. Meanwhile, another TMC MP, Mala Roy, also arrived in the national capital amid the ongoing political rebellion within the party.

Scale of Rebellion Within TMC

Currently, a total of 58 TMC MLAs in West Bengal and 20 Lok Sabha MPs have reportedly rebelled against Mamata Banerjee within the party.

Mahua Moitra's Attack on Senior Leader

Earlier on Saturday, TMC's Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at his residence in New Delhi along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy. Bandyopadhyay faced criticism from members of his own party after Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on the senior leader, alleging that he had misled the party about his whereabouts before being seen at the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Moitra claimed that Bandyopadhyay had informed party leaders that he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata due to a stomach ailment. However, she alleged that he was later seen on television at the residence of the Union Environment Minister in the national capital. "His mask & his wig both come off - Sudip Bandyopadhyay told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupender Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," Moitra wrote in her post on X.