Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding the expulsion of fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee. Dastidar accused Banerjee of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks, and misconduct against women MPs in Parliament.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the expulsion of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks and misconduct within the precincts of Parliament.

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Allegations of Misconduct and Misogyny

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dastidar, MP from West Bengal's Barasat constituency, referred to an earlier complaint dated May 28, 2026, and sought the Speaker's intervention and "appropriate action" against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for his alleged conduct. Dastidar alleged that Banerjee had repeatedly used "objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language" against her and other women Members of Parliament during House proceedings.

"Such conduct is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and undermines the dignity, decorum and standards of parliamentary debate expected from elected representatives," the letter stated. Dastidar further alleged that the conduct was not an isolated incident but reflected a recurring pattern of behaviour involving "personal attacks, intimidation and misogynistic comments" directed at women MPs. She claimed that such remarks had created an atmosphere discouraging the free participation of women in parliamentary proceedings and violated standards of parliamentary propriety.

Breach of Parliamentary Decorum Cited

Citing Rules 349 and 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Dastidar argued that repeated insulting, misogynistic and derogatory remarks by a fellow MP were inconsistent with parliamentary standards and decorum.

"The repeated use of insulting, misogynistic and derogatory remarks directed at a fellow Member, particularly when such remarks are personal in nature, is wholly inconsistent with the obligation imposed by Rule 349 and 352. The conduct of Kalyan Banerjee reflects a disregard for the standards of civility and mutual respect that are indispensable to the functioning of a deliberative parliamentary body. Such remarks do not advance parliamentary debate or assist the House in the discharge of its functions," the letter said. The TMC MP also contended that parliamentary privilege under Article 105 of the Constitution could not be interpreted as a license for personal abuse, harassment or intimidation.

Call for Immediate Expulsion

"Such repeated acts of verbal abuse and misogynistic remarks directed at women Members impair their free and fearless discharge of parliamentary duties, undermine the dignity of the House and amount to an abuse of the privileges enjoyed by Members. The pattern of conduct alleged is neither isolated nor inadvertent, but appears deliberate and recurrent, thereby bringing disrepute to Parliament and weakening public confidence in its institutions, rendering Banerjee unfit to participate in its proceedings. Rule 314(1) of the Rules, including expulsion of the Member," the complaint read. Seeking urgent intervention, Dastidar urged the Speaker to take cognisance of the alleged misconduct and recommend disciplinary action, including the "immediate expulsion" of Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha.

Rebellion within Trinamool Congress

This comes amidst the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, where 20 Lok Sabha MPs, including senior parliamentarians such as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Khalilur Rahman and others, merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)