MP ADG Rajababu Singh urged Madrasa students to read the Gita with the Quran for humanity and scientific thinking. The Madrasa's director, Ameen Ullah, responded that he would read it first and adopt whatever he finds good.

ADG Urges Inclusion of Gita in Madrasa Studies

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Training) Rajababu Singh urged the students studying in Madrasas should be encouraged to read the Bhagavad Gita along with the Quran to promote values of humanity and develop scientific thinking. Singh made the remark while addressing students of a Madrasa located in Doraha village, Sehore district virtually via video conferencing on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I had addressed the students of a madrasa located in Sehore district and said that along with the Quran, they should also read the Bhagavad Gita. A sensitivity towards the environment should also be awakened among children and they should be taught the importance of conservation of the environment," ADG Rambabu Singh said.

He further added, "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one and indivisible. We have a glorious history and a strong and prosperous nation, and we should all take pride in our rich traditions. The students should be encouraged to develop a scientific outlook. While receiving the teachings of the Quran, they should also study the Bhagavad Gita, which shows the path of humanity."

Madrasa Director's Measured Response

Meanwhile, Director of Madarsa, Ameen Ullah, said that he would read it first and would adapt whatever find good in it, adding that there is nothing wrong about it.

"ADG conveyed that children in madrasas should be provided with quality education and nurtured into good individuals who can be beneficial to the country, society and humanity. Our Prime Minister also shares this vision that the country should progress and move forward. We informed the ADG that children from four or five districts study here. During the interaction, he said that all religions give good teachings, and there are some lessons in the Gita as well, which they should read," Madarsa director told reporters.

When asked whether he agreed with teaching the Gita, Ameen Ullah said, "Look, it is a personal matter. Though we study all religious texts, and will adopt whatever we find good. There is nothing wrong with that. No religion is bad, nor does any religion teach evil. Every religion gives a message of goodness, and that's how it should be."

Additionally, when asked about imparting Geeta knowledge to children, the Madarsa director said, "First, I will read it personally as I have not read it so far. I don't read Hindi very well so, I will go through it focusing on myself first and it has nothing to do with children at the moment."