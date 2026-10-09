A Vande Bharat trainset from RCF Kapurthala successfully completed a 180 kmph high-speed trial. The facility also achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches in FY 2025-26 and exports to Asian and African countries.

Punjab continues to make a significant contribution to India's railway manufacturing sector, with Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, reflecting the Central Government's focus on making Punjab a manufacturing hub.

Vande Bharat High-Speed Trial Success

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car Trainset, manufactured at RCF Kapurthala, is equipped with an advanced propulsion system. On 8 October 2026, the trainset successfully completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura–Nagda section under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

The inspection evaluated the trainset's high-speed performance, operational efficiency, and safety parameters.

The successful completion of the CCRS inspection marks a significant milestone in the development of advanced Vande Bharat trainsets, highlighting India's growing capabilities in modern railway manufacturing.

RCF Kapurthala: A Hub for Modern Coach Manufacturing

RCF Kapurthala has established itself as an important centre for modern railway coach manufacturing, producing modern coaches for advanced trainsets such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat. Its manufacturing capabilities have also gained international recognition, with railway coaches exported to various Asian and African countries, strengthening India's presence in global railway markets.

Record Annual Production

In FY 2025–26, RCF Kapurthala achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches, marking a significant milestone in its manufacturing journey.

From manufacturing modern railway coaches to contributing to the development of advanced trainsets, RCF Kapurthala stands as a testament to the Central Government's vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. (ANI)