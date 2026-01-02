A viral rumor on social media falsely claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would stop issuing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026. The government's PIB has officially debunked this information, confirming it is fake.
A sudden rumour about Rs 500 notes vanishing from ATMs by March 2026 sent shockwaves across social media this week. WhatsApp forwards and viral posts warned people to “use their cash quickly,” sparking memories of demonetisation days. But here's the truth. There is absolutely no need to panic.
The Rumour That Triggered Confusion
The viral message claimed that:
- RBI would stop issuing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026
- The note might even be phased out or lose validity
Naturally, many people began wondering whether they should rush to banks or convert their cash.
PIB Steps In to Bust the Myth
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government's official fact-checking agency, has clearly labelled this claim as fake.
According to PIB:
- RBI has made no announcement about stopping Rs 500 notes from ATMs
- Rs 500 currency notes are not being discontinued
- They remain legal tender across the country
In simple words: the viral claim has no truth behind it.
Rs 500 Notes Are Still Your Money
There is no restriction on:
- Using Rs 500 notes for daily transactions
- Depositing or withdrawing them from banks
- Their validity in 2026 or beyond
Your Rs 500 notes are perfectly safe to use.
Why These Currency Scares Keep Coming Back
Ever since demonetisation, rumours about currency changes spread like wildfire. Fraudsters and mischief-makers often take advantage of public fear by circulating fake RBI orders or half-baked screenshots to create panic.
How to Stay Safe from Fake Financial News
Before believing or forwarding such claims:
- Check official RBI or PIB Fact Check updates
- Avoid trusting screenshots or “breaking news” WhatsApp forwards
- Remember, big currency decisions are always officially announced, never leaked on social media