Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday, called the strike by revenue employees and circle officers a "conspiracy."

Revenue employees and circle officers in Bihar went on a strike on Monday, opposing the Cabinet decision, which they alleged dilutes the powers of the Deputy Collector of Land Reforms (DCLR).

'Politics of Pressure Will Not Work'

Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the "politics of pressure will not work." He told reporters, "Any sort of conspiracy will not succeed. When double engine government works, the one who works honestly for the welfare of the public will earn respect. The politics of pressure will not work, and the Congress culture of creating chaos. Now those who work in communion, with the idea of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, will earn recognition."

Government Highlights 'Reformative Steps'

Earlier on Monday, following a review meeting of the department, the Deputy CM hailed "reformative steps" to make the department transparent and corruption-free. He said, "We have given a detailed description of the work done by the Land and Revenue Department in 100 days. Some reformative steps were taken to make the department efficient, transparent and corruption-free. Some people were protesting, but it was a time to work and raise the honour of the department in March."

Revenue Association Cites Legal Concerns

Bihar Revenue Service Association (BiRSA) had gone on a strike even in February, raising concerns around the post of DCLR.

In a press note, BiRSA said that the "decisions of the Council of Ministers appear to be clearly contrary to the spirit of the Bihar Revenue Service Rules, 2010, the conditions prescribed at the time of entry into service, and the CWJC No. 5902/2024 and MJC No. 2380/2025 pending before the Honourable High Court, Patna."

"The Union is of the opinion that such a negative change in the service rules during service is not only legally questionable, but also adversely impacts the service structure and expertise-based administrative framework," the press note read. (ANI)