Govt Avoiding Discussion on Conflict: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the government doesn't want to talk about the implications caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking to the reporters, he said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in yesterday's Parliamentary Budget Session spoke about 'peace' while there is unrest in areas around the country. "The issue of the no-confidence motion against the Speaker will keep going. Yesterday, there was a demand in both Houses on the implications of the ongoing conflict in the nearby region on India. To discuss the implications of the conflict is in the interest of the nation, but the government doesn't want to talk about it. EAM yesterday spoke about "peace" when there is unrest in areas around our country. What was the PM doing in Israel before the conflict?" he asked.

Region Key to India's Security, Says Jaishankar

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar on Monday said that while any development that negatively impacts peace and security in the world is deeply troubling, this ongoing conflict is an issue of particular concern for India. "We are a neighbouring region and understandably, have obvious stakes in West Asia remaining stable and peaceful. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas," the minister said.

He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy, and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians. He said the well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is the government's overriding priority.

Background of the Escalation

Tensions escalated in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)