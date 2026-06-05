So, what does the Reserve Bank's latest decision on the repo rate mean for your loans? Even if the repo rate hasn't gone down, how can you reduce your EMI or save on interest? Can you really lower your EMI just by talking to your bank?

RBI Repo Rate June 2026: If you're someone who pays a hefty EMI to your bank every month, there's some big relief for you. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decisions of the new financial year's second meeting today, June 5th. The good news is that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 5.25%. This means your loan won't get more expensive for now, and there won't be any new EMI burden on your pocket.

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But don't just sit back and relax. When interest rates are stable, it's a great opportunity to reduce your EMI burden even further. Let's look at two things you should do right away...

3 other big takeaways from the RBI MPC that will affect your wallet

Growth forecast has been lowered (GDP Outdated)

Due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia and supply chain problems, the RBI has reduced this year's GDP growth forecast from 6.9% to 6.6%.

Worries about inflation and the monsoon

The Governor clearly stated that while inflation is under control for now, a weak monsoon and international tensions could mess up your budget by increasing fuel and grocery prices in the coming days.

The service sector is going strong

One piece of good news is that jobs and incomes in cities are stable. Our service and manufacturing sectors are moving forward strongly.

What are the 2 things you should do about your EMI?

Get your loan tenure reduced

When the RBI cut rates in December 2025, most banks reduced the loan tenure (the number of months) for customers instead of lowering their EMIs. Since the rates are stable again, you should check with your bank or through net banking. If your EMI amount is still the same, request your bank to reduce your loan tenure. This could save you lakhs of rupees in total interest paid to the bank.

Choose loan refinancing or a balance transfer

If you took a loan a long time ago at a high interest rate and your current bank isn't giving you the benefit of lower rates, check out offers from other banks in the market. Many banks offer balance transfer facilities at lower interest rates. By shifting your loan to another bank, you can directly reduce your monthly EMI.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for your general understanding and financial literacy only. Loan interest rates, rules, EMI calculations, and refinancing (balance transfer) terms can be completely different based on the policies of various banks and financial institutions. Before making any decision related to your loan, changing your EMI, or transferring your bank, please confirm all the details and legal rules with your bank's customer care, branch, or a certified financial expert.