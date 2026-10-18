Ahead of Amit Shah's visit, BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu attacked the AAP govt, claiming it lost its mandate. He called for decisive action against Punjab's drug crisis. Shah also criticized the state's law and order, promising a drug-free Punjab.

Bittu Slams AAP on Drug Menace

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Punjab on October 20, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the state government has "lost its mandate" much before completing its tenure.

Highlighting the state's ongoing battle against substance abuse, Bittu stated that Punjab currently requires strong and decisive leadership to secure the future of its younger generation. In a post on X, the BJP leader extended a warm welcome to the Union Home Minister and called for firm action against the narcotics crisis. "Punjab welcomes Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his visit to Punjab on 20th October. At a time when Punjab is battling the grave menace of drugs, we need decisive action, strong leadership and a firm resolve to secure our youth and our future. The AAP Govt in Punjab has lost his mandate much before his completion of term," Bittu wrote on X.

Urging the people of the state to rally behind the Centre's anti-drug initiative, Bittu appealed to citizens to unite under the Home Minister's leadership to root out the drug problem permanently. "I appeal to every Punjabi to support Amit Shah Ji and have faith in our collective mission to make Punjab drug-free, once and for all. Let us unite to save Punjab’s youth and reclaim Punjab’s future!" he added. https://x.com/ravneetbittu/status/2111695695405330923

Amit Shah Questions Punjab's Law and Order

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the Bhagwant Mann government's ability to protect its citizens following the broad-daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide in Dirba. Shah had announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would seek formal reports from the Punjab government regarding both incidents.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organized crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people? In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota-who had raised his voice against drugs-have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has leveled grave allegations against the 'AAP' government and their MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents."

Shah Criticizes State Leadership

Targeting the state leadership, Shah stated that the illicit drug trade is escalating unchecked, leaving those who speak out against narcotics cartels vulnerable and without state protection. "Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises-they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals," Shah said.

BJP Pledges a Secure, Drug-Free Punjab

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to Punjab, Shah said his party would work towards making the state drug-free, free from gangsterism and secure if voted to power. "Today, I reiterate my resolve before the people of Punjab that, upon forming our government in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear-strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and a rule of law in which no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear," Shah stated. (ANI)