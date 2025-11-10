BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, framing the Bihar election as a battle between 'jungle raj and good governance'. He also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'political tourist' for his brief campaign stops.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday sharpened his attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, framing the ongoing Bihar assembly polls as a contest between "jungle raj and good governance".

Speaking at the press conference, "This election is between jungle raj and good governance. Tejashwi is taking forward his father's legacy of bad governance, corruption, and fear. Tejashwi Yadav presides over the jungle raj legacy of his father still... Both times when Nitish Kumar departed from the Lalu family, he said that they had no answer for the corruption in Bihar...," Prasad said.

Prasad slams Tejashwi's 'lack of homework'

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav's remark questioning why industries are set up only in BJP-ruled states, Prasad said the former Deputy Chief Minister needs to do his homework. "Tejashwi said today, 'Why are all industries set up only in BJP-ruled states? Why not in Bihar or Tamil Nadu?' I always say that Rahul Gandhi does not do homework. Seems like Tejashwi has fallen prey to the same condition after staying with him. Please do some homework, Tejashwi. You are a Chief Ministerial candidate, even though you will never become one...," he added.

Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'political tourist'

On Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad called him a "political tourist". "From this platform, we had said that Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist. Every day confirms that impression about him... He campaigned a couple of times, and that's it; he is done... If you want to learn the art of repeatedly raising issues that have been beaten down, you should learn from Rahul Gandhi... Rahul Gandhi, keep on enjoying your political tourism. You need some rest in the forest of Madhya Pradesh," Prasad remarked.

Tejashwi promises development

Earlier today in a press conference, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that the state is poised for transformation and it will become the most developed state. Tejashwi Yadav said, "Bihar will become the most developed state. It saw no success in the last 20 years. Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success. There will be food processing units, agro-based industry, facilities for education, medical and opportunities to earn money. There will be IT hubs and educational cities. Superspeciality hospitals will be built. We will make sure no Bihari has to go to other state."

Bihar Election Details

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.