New BJP Leadership in Bihar

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday congratulated Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for being elected as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar. He told ANI, "I congratulate Samrat ji and Vijay Sinha ji. With so much love and respect, and in a cordial atmosphere, the proceedings were carried out. Now, Nitish ji will lead the government of Bihar. The NDA government will be formed tomorrow. The good faith with which the public voted for us, with the same faith, now we will work for Bihar's progress." https://x.com/ANI/status/1991055863059239375?s=20

BJP Hails Mandate as a Vote for Development

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the 200-seat mark in the Bihar Assembly elections, and the Janata Dal (United) highlighted the role of women voters in the mandate.

On Friday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar praised the people of Bihar for transcending caste and community divides in the electoral process, calling it a vote of hope in trust. He also acknowledged the development efforts of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while contrasting them with the past governance under Lalu Prasad, referring to it as "jungle raj." He said, "Congratulations to the people of Bihar. The way they have risen above the boundaries of caste and community to cast their votes is a vote of hope and trust. The public has seen the work Nitish Kumar has done. They also remember and have seen Lalu Prasad's jungle raj. I am proud that our Bihar has stood up to walk on the path of development."

Women Voters Key to NDA's Victory

In the election results, women voters were seen to outpace men in the two-phase assembly elections held on November 6 and November 11. The state recorded a historic turnout of 67.3 per cent, the highest since 1951, with 71.6 per cent of women voting compared to 62.8 per cent of men. This is despite the fact that men outnumbered men in the updated electoral rolls by nearly 4.3 lakh. This nearly 9-point difference was allegedly said to point to the voter block rallying behind Nitish Kumar, who were allegedly told to be women benefiting from women's welfare measures implemented under the Nitish Kumar-led government. (ANI)