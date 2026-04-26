BJP MP Ravi Kishan predicts 'Ram Rajya' will arrive in West Bengal on May 4, the day of election results. He said the BJP government is coming and it will mark the end of atrocities, corruption, and the oppression against the people of Bengal.

Ravi Kishan on End of 'Oppression' in Bengal

Amidst the high-voltage campaign for the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP MP and star campaigner Ravi Kishan on Saturday predicted a decisive political shift in the state. Speaking in Howrah, the actor-turned-politician declared that May 4, 2026, the day of the election results, will mark the dawn of "Ram Rajya" in Bengal and the conclusion of the Trinamool Congress's tenure. Kishan's remarks come as the state prepares for the second and final phase of polling on April 29, following a record-breaking turnout in the initial phase.

Ravi Kishan framed the upcoming result date as a liberation for the people of Bengal, promising an end to the administrative and social issues that have dominated the election narrative. "On May 4, Ram Rajya will arrive. The BJP government is coming, and no one can stop it. The end of atrocities, corruption, and sin will come, and the sunrise of Ram Rajya will dawn. May 4 is the day when the oppression against Bengal and the people of Bengal will end," said Ravi Kishan.

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Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kishan suggested that the electorate has already made its decision. He characterised the current election not just as a political contest, but as a struggle for "existence" by the Bengali people. Kishan asserted that the "Bengali has awakened" and is voting to safeguard the state's future. Addressing the Chief Minister's recent statements, he remarked that "Didi's time to rest has now arrived." He emphasised that the vote is being cast to "save its own existence," echoing the BJP's campaign theme of protecting the state's cultural and sovereign identity.

"...Didi's time to rest has now arrived. Now the Bengali has awakened... Bengal is voting for itself, to save its own existence...," said the BJP MP.

Amit Shah Confident of BJP Victory

With the first phase of the 294-seat Assembly elections having concluded on April 23, all eyes are now on the 142 seats going to the polls this Wednesday. Earlier, on April 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will win the West Bengal assembly polls and said he can clearly see that the Mamata Banerjee government is not getting elected. "Every party says its own thing, Rahul Gandhi is doing the same, but I can see clearly that Mamata Banerjee is not getting elected this time," Amit Shah said in an exclusive conversation with ANI during his roadshow in Tollygunge.

He was asked about the remarks of a Congress leader during his election rallies in the state. He also took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks to file a "legal case" against him over "violent remarks" and said the Trinamool Congress leader keeps losing in court and will continue to do so. Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee keeps talking, and the BJP is campaigning among the people who will give their verdict in the polls.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)