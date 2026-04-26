A major fire broke out in a slum near Gurugram's Sikanderpur Metro Station on Saturday. Multiple fire services responded and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported, but dozens of shanties were destroyed. The cause is unknown.

A major fire broke out on the evening of Saturday, tearing through a slum cluster located in proximity to the Sikanderpur Metro Station. The blaze, which illuminated the Gurugram skyline with towering plumes of smoke, triggered a massive emergency response involving multiple fire stations. The fire department was alerted to the situation during the evening rush hour, leading to a coordinated effort between state and private fire services to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby high-rises and metro infrastructure.

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Massive emergency response launched

The first call was received around 7:35 PM. Units from the Haryana Fire Service were joined by the DLF Fire Service to provide additional manpower and water tankers. By late evening, fire officials confirmed the situation was under control, with the focus shifting to "cooling operations" to prevent any reignition among the densely packed shanties.

"We received a call around 7.35 pm... We're from the DLF Fire Service... There are no casualties here. We came here to support Haryana Fire Service... The fire is under control...," said a fire officer.

Extensive damage but no casualties

While the metro services at the nearby Sikanderpur station remained largely unaffected, the fire caused significant panic in the surrounding residential and commercial blocks. The slum, inhabited primarily by migrant labourers, has suffered extensive property damage, with dozens of dwellings reportedly destroyed.

Cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Investigations are expected to begin once the area is fully secured, with authorities looking into potential triggers such as a short circuit or a cylinder blast. Further details are awaited as officials assess the total extent of the loss.