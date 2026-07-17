Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated his invitation to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the 'Ramraksha' campaign is not a 'political joke' but a religious programme focused on Lord Ram and alleged donation irregularities.

'Not a political joke'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said his invitation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend the party's 'Ramraksha' campaign in Nagpur was not a "political joke", but a call to participate in a religious programme focused on Lord Ram amid the row over alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations.

Speaking to media in Nagpur, Raut said, "This is not a wedding invitation. An invitation to a wedding is different. We are organising a religious activity, a Hindutva programme near his residence. As the Chief Minister of the state, we have invited him. More than that, as a devotee of Lord Ram and because of his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, we have invited him to participate in our Ramraksha movement."

Invitations sent to all prominent personalities

Raut said invitations had also been sent to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other prominent personalities associated with Hindutva, urging them to attend the event or send their representatives. "We have sent invitations. In Nagpur, we are trying to respectfully invite all major personalities, especially those who are significant from the Hindutva perspective. We have also invited the Sarsanghchalak. We have requested that if he cannot attend personally, he should send a representative," he said.

"Additionally, all MLAs from various political parties in this region, whether from the BJP or others, have been invited," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray to attend

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said party president Uddhav Thackeray will attend the programme scheduled on July 18 in Nagpur. "Uddhav Thackeray will arrive here at 11:30 AM. He has some scheduled meetings, and at 4:00 PM, he will proceed from Ramnagar towards the Ram Temple. A large number of party workers, Ram devotees, and Shiv Sainiks from across Vidarbha will be present," Raut said.

Raut hits back at BJP criticism

Responding to criticism from BJP leaders, including Nitesh Rane and Sandeep Joshi, who termed the invitation a "political joke", Raut said the Chief Minister represented the entire state and not just one party. "Not at all. How can it be a political joke? The Chief Minister of a state doesn't belong to just one party; he represents all of Maharashtra," he said.

Raut added that he had a long association with Fadnavis. "I have worked with Devendra Fadnavis for much longer than they have. Even though our paths have diverged now, I worked continuously for 25 years with the BJP and with Devendra ji. Therefore, for them to react in such a way is simply foolishness," he said.

'Duty and dharma' to invite RSS chief

On his letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Raut said inviting the Sarsanghchalak was a matter of respect and responsibility, particularly as the programme was being held in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS. "Nagpur is the headquarters of the RSS. In that sense, Nagpur is like a sub-capital or even the capital of Hindutva. We have always held the Sarsanghchalak in high regard," he said.

"Despite occasional differences in opinion, the Sarsanghchalak has always remained a figure of utmost respect for us. It is our duty and responsibility to invite him since we are organising a major event focused on Hindutva, and Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray ji is attending. Therefore, inviting Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji is both our duty and our dharma," he added.

Letters cite alleged Ram Mandir donation 'theft'

Earlier on Friday, Raut had written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inviting him to attend the 'Ramraksha' campaign in Nagpur, stating that the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple had "deeply hurt the faith and trust of Hindus".

In the letter dated July 17, Raut referred to the alleged financial irregularities at the Ram Temple and urged Bhagwat to participate in the campaign, which he said aims to create awareness and protect the sanctity of Lord Ram. "The RSS has expressed grief over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, no action has yet been taken against the main accused in the temple theft case," Raut wrote in the letter.

"The theft incident at Ayodhya has deeply hurt the faith and trust of Hindus. It is necessary to once again unite and energise Hindu society," he added. Inviting Bhagwat to the programme, Raut said, "To awaken Hindus against the Ram Temple theft case, Shiv Sena has launched the 'Ramraksha' campaign across the state. The second phase of this campaign is being held in Nagpur, and we invite you to attend it."

The programme is scheduled to be held on July 18 at 4:30 pm at Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Nagpur, in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Raut also urged Bhagwat to bless devotees attending the event, saying, "You are specially invited to bless the devotees of Lord Ram at this programme. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present on this occasion. We sincerely hope you will attend. If, for any reason, you are unable to come, we request you to kindly send your representative."

The invitation to Bhagwat came a day after Raut wrote a similar letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inviting him to participate in the 'Ramraksha' campaign. In his letter to Fadnavis dated July 15, Raut had described the Chief Minister as a "devout devotee of Lord Ram" and urged him to join the campaign, saying the initiative symbolised the protection of Lord Ram and sought to raise public awareness over the alleged financial irregularities at the Ayodhya temple. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)