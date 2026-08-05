Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hit back at the 'Goongi Gudiya' row by labelling PM Modi and Amit Shah 'Goonga Gudda' for their silence on the Jantar Mantar protest. He defended the remark against Sunetra Pawar, calling it a matter of accountability.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling them as "Goonga Gudda (deaf doll)" for staying mum on the July 20 police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

Raut was responding to questions about the ongoing political controversy over "Goongi Gudiya" remarks made by Maharashtra Congress against Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar.

Raut Defends 'Goongi Gudiya' Remark

"Their party (NCP) should answer the questions. However, their party is of Amit Shah. I ask Amit Shah, 'who gave orders for lathicharge, use of pellet guns at Jantar Mantar?' But he is mum. This means he is 'Goonga Gudda'. (PM) Modi is also 'Goonga Gudda'," Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

Raut said that Sunetra Pawar remained quiet during a presser when she was asked about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the Beed district. He said that the comments on Sunetra Pawar by Maharashtra Congress were not personal, but the issue was about her accountability as the state's Deputy CM.

"The 'Goongi Gudiya' comment regarding Sunetra Pawar...Prithviraj Chavan has talked about it. A question was asked regarding governance and law and order situation in Beed. However, she remained quiet on it. Congress' comment was on this (issue). She is the state's Deputy Chief Minister. She should have answered the question. However, Dhananjay Munde took the microphone near her," the UBT Sena MP said.

Term Not 'Unparliamentary', Raut Cites Indira Gandhi

He said that if there was a man instead of Sunetra Pawar, he would have been called a "Goonga Gudda". Raut asserted that such remarks were not "unparliamentary" and said that politicians must learn to take such criticisms. The UBT Sena MP said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also labelled the same, but she proved her critics otherwise.

"If there was a man (minister) such as Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis...they would have called them 'Goonga Gudda'. We are in politics. We should take criticism. Indira Gandhi was also called 'Goongi Gudiya'. However, she proved otherwise. In the current government also, there are many 'Goonga Guddas' - those who don't answer questions. This is not about men and women," Raut said.

"'Goongi Gudiya' is not an unparliamentary word. This issue is not about Sunetra Pawar as an individual, but her being the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. She was asked about the law and order situation in Beed, but she remained quiet," he added.

Prithviraj Chavan's Take

Earlier, former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that such remarks against the sitting women Deputy CM could have been avoided.

"Women hold a negligible place in politics; if a woman is actively engaged in politics, she should be encouraged. Journalists have the right to ask questions, and ministers have the right not to answer. But this leaves the law and order situation in Beed district unanswered. The Chief Minister/Home Minister are entirely responsible for that, and they should be the ones to respond," Chavan posted on X.

He said that "Congress has always taken it upon itself to maintain the level of discourse in the country's politics".

"Such language was once used by the late Ram Manohar Lohia against Indira Gandhi. But Indiraji responded to him through her actions," Chavan said.

"Sunetra Pawar is actively engaged in politics and holds the responsibility of a constitutional position in the state. It is not right to speak about her in a way that lowers the level of discourse. Of course, we expect a response from her through actions as well. Even though I have no connection whatsoever to this post, there are efforts to protest against me. Before accusing anyone, activists must gather complete information about the facts," he added. (ANI)