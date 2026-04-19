The Keralam State Food Commission's inspection in Idukki's Edamalakudy tribal panchayat uncovered major irregularities in ration distribution. A 65-tonne food grain shortage, missing records, and illegal tokens were found at cooperative society shops.

Dr Jinu Zakaria Oommen, the Chairperson of the Keralam State Food Commission, led an extensive inspection in Edamalakudy, the state's sole tribal Panchayat in Idukki's Devikulam taluk, following multiple complaints regarding irregularities in ration distribution. The Commission conducted surprise inspections at ration shops and visited various tribal settlements to interact directly with beneficiaries. The visit was prompted by allegations that eligible families had not received their entitled food grains for several months.

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Massive Food Grain Shortage Uncovered

A preliminary inquiry by the Civil Supplies Department had already revealed a massive shortage of 65 metric tonnes of food grains at shops operated by the Girijan Service Cooperative Society, prompting the Idukki District Collector to initiate a detailed investigation.

On-Site Inspection Confirms Irregularities

During the inspection at the Societykudy ration shop, officials found a complete absence of proper records for stock arrival or distribution. Mandatory registers were not maintained, and the shop was reportedly functioning without adhering to any prescribed norms.

Tribal Families Denied Rations for Months

Residents from settlements including Societykudy, Idaliparakudy, Kavakkattukudy, Meenkuthikudy, Irupkallukudy, and Vellavarakkudy informed the Commission that they had not received their entitlements since February. Many reported walking 3-4 kilometres only to be told the stock was unavailable. In several cases, illegal tokens were issued instead of food grains, which were later rejected under the guise of "expiry", an act the Commission termed illegal.

The Commission also inspected the ration depot at Vellavarakkudy, finding it in extremely poor condition. Serious lapses were observed on the part of officials, including the District Supply Officer and Devikulam Taluk Supply Officer, for failing to take timely action against the licensee, Akhil Jose, Secretary of the Girijan Service Cooperative Society.

Commission Recommends Prosecution, Disciplinary Action

In response, the Commission has recommended prosecution proceedings against the licensee and other responsible persons under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It has further directed the government to initiate strict disciplinary action against officials responsible for the lapses since February 2026, specifically naming Devikulam Taluk Supply Officer Sanjay Nath R., and rationing inspectors Jayakumar and Jemy Jose.

Immediate Relief for Affected Families

To address the grievances, the Commission instructed the Additional District Magistrate to conduct a special adalat in coordination with the Edamalakudy Panchayat to identify affected beneficiaries and provide them with a food security allowance. The Civil Supplies Commissioner has been directed to personally intervene to ensure uninterrupted distribution, with the Commission suggesting the feasibility of mobile ration shops for remote settlements.

The visit was accompanied by a team of officials, including Devikulam Tahsildar J Jayakrishnan and local police and forest authorities. (ANI)