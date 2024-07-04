Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rath Yatra 2024: Indian Railways to run over 315 special trains to and from Puri; Check routes & more

    During the meeting, Vaishnaw outlined that the special trains will run from July 6 to July 19, covering most of Odisha. Additionally, the Ministry of Railways will arrange accommodation for 15,000 devotees in Puri during the festival.

    Rath Yatra 2024: Indian Railways to run over 315 special trains to and from Puri; Check routes & more
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    The Indian Railways has declared that it will operate the most special trains it has ever ran to help pilgrims go to Puri, Odisha, where they can experience the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in light of the increased passenger rush during the event.

    According to an official notification, the Ministry of Railways has scheduled more than 315 special trains to and from Puri during the Rath Yatra season in order to facilitate pilgrims' journey and provide convenience, as the railway anticipates a larger than usual number of pilgrims to converge in Puri this year.

    In addition, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has added special trains from Badampahad, Rourkela, Balasore, Sonepur, Daspalla, and Paradip via Kendrapara this year for the Rath Yatra in Puri. The ECR has also made the required actions to accommodate pilgrims with reserved class accommodations.

    Special trains would run from West Bengal's Sealdah, Palasa and Sompeta in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Jagadalpur in Malda Town. Apart from this, the East Coast Railway has made the required arrangements to provide pilgrims with reserved class accommodations on trains that have few stoppages and depart from Badampahad, Rourkela, Malda Town, and Sealdah (Kolkata).

    Similarly, adequate pilgrim waiting areas, security arrangements, catering and hospitality, medical facilities and ambulances as well as the provision of power and water supply besides sufficient toilets for convenience of passengers have been planned.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
