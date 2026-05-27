DMK's IT wing has filed a complaint against Congress MP Manickam Tagore, seeking action for his alleged defamatory and misleading statements targeting the DMK leadership and Udhayanidhi Stalin amid a growing political spat between the allies.

A complaint petition has been submitted to the Trichy district SP Selva Nagarathinam seeking action against Congress MP Manickam Tagore over alleged defamatory and misleading statements targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership. The petition was filed by DMK IT Wing District Deputy Coordinator and advocate Murali Krishnan, who alleged that the Congress leader had been "deliberately spreading false information" against the DMK and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.

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Speaking to the media, Krishnan stated that Tagore had made derogatory remarks with the intent to tarnish the image of the DMK and create confusion within the party ranks. He further alleged that such statements had caused mental distress among party cadres and were "provoking unrest". "Manickam Tagore had been deliberately spreading false information against DMK and Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in a derogatory and defamatory manner with the intention of tarnishing the party's image and creating confusion within the organisation. Such remarks had caused mental distress. The statements were provoking unrest among DMK cadres. Legal action should be initiated against MP Manickam Tagore," he said.

War of Words Between Allies

The complaint comes amid a sharp political exchange between the DMK and Congress following recent remarks by both leaders. Tagore had criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comments linking Congress to the BJP's electoral success and defended the party's alliance history with the DMK.

Tagore Defends Congress

Speaking on the issue, he said, "Congress had stood with DMK in difficult times. We had waited outside when they had a minority; his (Udhayanidhi Stalin's) words are unacceptable. Congress has always stood with the secular alliance. BJP was making the connecting call for DMK and AIADMK, which is against our principles. Any understanding with the BJP will not be tolerated by Congress."

Stalin's 'Backstabbing' Accusation

His response came after Stalin's criticism, who had launched a sharp attack on Congress, saying, "For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back. No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again."

Shifting Political Equations Post-2026 Polls

The exchange has unfolded against the backdrop of shifting political equations in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections, which led to a major realignment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden electoral contest, emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly election. However, it did not secure a majority on its own. Following the verdict, Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2), and IUML (2)--which were earlier part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance--extended their support to TVK, helping actor-politician Vijay's party form the government. (ANI)